Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for domestic battery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an employee of the sheriff’s office accused of domestic battery.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joshua Sones, 45, was arrested on Thursday during a domestic disturbance. Deputies say Sones hit the victim with an HDMI cable.

Sones, who is assigned as a Master Sergeant in the Detention Bureau, was placed on unpaid administrative leave. He has worked for the sheriff’s office for 17 years.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail.

“It devastates me that one of our own stands accused of domestic violence,” said Sheriff Billy Woods. “As the Sheriff of Marion County, I will always strive to protect and seek justice for every victim, in particular victims of domestic violence. I will continue to hold my employees to the highest standards of conduct and integrity. Anybody found to have violated the laws we have sworn to uphold will be dealt with accordingly and be made to face the consequences of their actions.”

