Marion deputies bust thief with stolen work truck

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are showing us video of a vehicle chase with a man who they say stole a utility truck.

25-year-old Wade Sapp is behind bars on grand theft auto and other charges.

On July seventh, deputies assisted Lake County sheriff’s deputies with finding a stolen vehicle.

A SECO energy truck had gone missing from a gas station in Lake County.

Deputies spotted it and tried to pull it over.

They say Sapp tried to speed off but they stopped him with a tire trap.

