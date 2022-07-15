Marion deputies bust thief with stolen work truck
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are showing us video of a vehicle chase with a man who they say stole a utility truck.
25-year-old Wade Sapp is behind bars on grand theft auto and other charges.
On July seventh, deputies assisted Lake County sheriff’s deputies with finding a stolen vehicle.
A SECO energy truck had gone missing from a gas station in Lake County.
Deputies spotted it and tried to pull it over.
They say Sapp tried to speed off but they stopped him with a tire trap.
TRENDING STORY: Interlachen man arrested for sex trafficking teenage girl
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.