Melrose Park Elementary will hold Summer Nights

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will host Summer Nights on Friday.

The event is from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and it is located at Melrose Park Elementary.

They will have fun activities like cornhole and also have kid-friendly music.

There will be free hot dogs, drinks, snow cones, and popcorn.

Law enforcement will also be doing some demos.

