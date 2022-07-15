Melrose Park Elementary will hold Summer Nights

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will host Summer Nights on Friday.

The event is from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and it is located at Melrose Park Elementary.

They will have fun activities like cornhole and also have kid-friendly music.

There will be free hot dogs, drinks, snow cones, and popcorn.

Law enforcement will also be doing some demos.

