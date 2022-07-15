Ocala man stabs elderly man during gas station robbery, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of stabbing an elderly man multiple times during a robbery at a gas station.

Deputies say around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Marcus Roessner attempted to rob a 69-year-old man pumping gas at the Circle K gas station on North Highway 441. Roessner stabbed the victim multiple times in the abdomen.

He took the victim’s keys and attempted to steal the victim’s Mercedes-Benz but couldn’t get the car to start.

Witness saw Roessner run into a nearby field. Deputies began searching the field but were unable to immediately find him.

They called in the MCSO Aviation Unit, K9 Unit, and additional deputies to search for Roessner. He was found hiding in a shed at a nearby business.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Roessner is charged with aggravated battery, armed robbery, and burglary. He is being held at the Marion County Jail on no bond.

