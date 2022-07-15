Advertisement

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted for armed robbery, attempted murder in Alachua County

Kob'ie Archer, 21, Suwannee County Jail booking photo
Kob'ie Archer, 21, Suwannee County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During a routine traffic stop on Friday, Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies caught a man wanted on armed robbery and attempted homicide charges.

Deputies say around midnight, they stopped a car being driven by Kob’ie Archer, 21, of Lake City for speeding on U.S. 129 South.

When the deputy ran Archer’s license, they discovered the license was not valid. Archer had an active arrested warrant issued in July from Alachua County for an armed home invasion robbery and attempted homicide.

TRENDING: Former Columbia County records supervisor arrested for stealing $27K

Archer was taken to the Suwannee County Jail until he can be transferred to Alachua County.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver

Latest News

Skydiver floats down to the grassy field at the Marion County Airport.
Aviation hobbies grow in popularity, Marion County expands airport to meet the demand
Residents did not hold back in expressing their concerns to County Commissioners.
Free adoption event at Alachua County Animal Services amid ‘crisis-level overcrowding’
Hampton mom home improvements
Hampton family needs help making home wheelchair accessible
Marcus Roessner, 27, Marion County Jail booking photo
Ocala man stabs elderly man during gas station robbery, deputies say