Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted for armed robbery, attempted murder in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During a routine traffic stop on Friday, Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies caught a man wanted on armed robbery and attempted homicide charges.

Deputies say around midnight, they stopped a car being driven by Kob’ie Archer, 21, of Lake City for speeding on U.S. 129 South.

When the deputy ran Archer’s license, they discovered the license was not valid. Archer had an active arrested warrant issued in July from Alachua County for an armed home invasion robbery and attempted homicide.

TRENDING: Former Columbia County records supervisor arrested for stealing $27K

Archer was taken to the Suwannee County Jail until he can be transferred to Alachua County.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.