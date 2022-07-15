UF Department received a $50,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grant worth $50,000 was given to the U.F. Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

The grant was awarded by the Duke Energy Foundation and Duke Energy Florida. The money is to support a wide range of workforce training and development initiatives.

The funds will help provide additional scholarship and teaching assistant support.

The U.F. department is one of 18 Florida-based organizations to receive grants.

