Alachua County Schools holding workshops for sixth and ninth grade students this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials are encouraging families of incoming sixth and ninth graders to attend a workshop this week.

The sessions are intended to help ease the transition from one school to the next.

They will be held at Gainesville High School this Thursday.

The middle school workshop will go from five to 6 p.m. and the high school session is right after from 630 p.m. to 8 p.m.

School starts across the county on August 10th.

