Bradford County church at the forefront of lawsuit against United Methodist Church in Florida

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A church in Bradford County is leading a lawsuit filed by more than 100 congregations against the United Methodist Church in Florida.

Grace United Methodist Church in Lawtey and the others are trying to break away from the United Methodist denomination.

About a dozen are in North Central Florida.

The schism is over cultural differences including the ordination of gay and lesbian ministers.

Grace has been told they must pay a large sum of money to leave the denomination.

