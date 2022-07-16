Former Gator Clifford Taylor IV lends athletes a hand with NIL deals through new company

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Endorsement opportunities are available for the college athletes of today, and one former Gator is helping the non-stars of the collegiate world acquire Name, Image, & Likeness deals.

Clifford Taylor IV launched a new business last week, called Walk-on Gang, aimed to give athletes who don’t see the field as often a chance to capitalize on the new world they’re living in.

Since graduating from UF, Taylor has become adept at boosting companies’ social media profiles. He has already worked in the NBA, and with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, who thought so much of his social media leveraging, they gave him a Super Bowl ring. Taylor believes NIL deals, regardless of on-field performance, can be secured for those who develop an identity.

“You don’t have to be out and about doing crazy stuff, just do what makes you you,” said Taylor. “Let’s say you play football but you’re also a skater, and you want to make skater content. If people say oh, he’s a skater and plays football, they’re going to gravitate to that. It’s all about consistency, too and having a niche.”

As of last Friday, six players have joined Walk-on Gang, including Gators Jack Anders and Adam Mihalek. Taylor can relate, because he was once a walk-on himself at Florida.

Eight times out of 10 they’re helping the scout team, but they’re part of that team,” said Taylor. “It’s kind of a way of helping them showing gratitude, the support system we’ve been able to grow and it’s a cool way to being walk-ons together.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.