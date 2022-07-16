Advertisement

Gainesville mother arrested after taping her child playing with loaded gun

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A mother from Gainesville bonded out of jail after she was arrested for letting her child play with a gun and filming it.

21-year-old Rejoice Clayton was arrested Friday after D.C.F. called in a complaint.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies discovered videos on Clayton’s phone of an 18-month-old playing with what looked like a pistol.

Clayton admitted to not checking to see if the gun was loaded.

During a later incident, a gun was fired in the home while Clayton had a friend watching her children.

Clayton is being charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

TRENDING STORY: Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted for armed robbery, attempted murder in Alachua County

