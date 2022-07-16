Gainesville mother arrested after taping her child playing with loaded gun

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A mother from Gainesville bonded out of jail after she was arrested for letting her child play with a gun and filming it.

21-year-old Rejoice Clayton was arrested Friday after D.C.F. called in a complaint.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies discovered videos on Clayton’s phone of an 18-month-old playing with what looked like a pistol.

Clayton admitted to not checking to see if the gun was loaded.

During a later incident, a gun was fired in the home while Clayton had a friend watching her children.

Clayton is being charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

TRENDING STORY: Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted for armed robbery, attempted murder in Alachua County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.