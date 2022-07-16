Gainesville mother arrested after taping her child playing with loaded gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A mother from Gainesville bonded out of jail after she was arrested for letting her child play with a gun and filming it.
21-year-old Rejoice Clayton was arrested Friday after D.C.F. called in a complaint.
Alachua County sheriff’s deputies discovered videos on Clayton’s phone of an 18-month-old playing with what looked like a pistol.
Clayton admitted to not checking to see if the gun was loaded.
During a later incident, a gun was fired in the home while Clayton had a friend watching her children.
Clayton is being charged with three counts of felony child neglect.
