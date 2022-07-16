Gator Fabian ready for second go ‘round with MLB Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jud Fabian has loved baseball ever since his father introduced him to the game as a small child.

“In the back yard, in the pool, we’d find different ways to play this game we love,” said Major League Baseball prospect Jud Fabian. “Dad really helped us kinda get going on the right path and kept telling us that hard work and dedication beats talent every time.”

Taking the fatherly advise to heart is what propelled Fabian to go from high school stud to collegiate star, and now, with a second chance at being taken in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

“It’s something I’ve always dreamt of, something I’ve always worked towards. I’m excited for the next step.”

After having a breakout year as a sophomore in 2021, Fabian was drafted 40th overall by the Boston Red Sox in the 2nd round, but the two sides couldn’t come to agreement during contract negotiations.

“Last year we were caught by surprise so we couldn’t get too high, couldn’t get too low,” said Fabian’s father, Eric. “You didn’t know what to expect and the negotiations didn’t go well.”

The end result was Fabian returning to Florida to play another season, except this time it was with his younger brother, Deric. The opportunity to play on the same diamond, in the same uniform, as brothers, one last time, was a great alternative to the 21-year-old and his family.

“It just became a business decision and when you looked at all his options, him going early, him being able to play with his brother, having another year of eligibility because of Covid it was really no harm, no foul in going back,” said Eric.

The decision proved to be a smart one. Fabian became the second player in Florida’s history to hit 20 or more home runs in a single season multiple times. He also had 10 fewer strikeouts and 18 more walks than his sophomore campaign. Even though not every step of his journey has been perfect, Fabian has learned patience from the game of inches.

“It’s made me realize not everything is gonna be a success in your life. Use it to go forward and move on. If you keep moving on and keep going there’s gonna be better things on the horizon. I think it speaks for the amount of hard work that we put in at the University of Florida and then it shows that they do a really good job of developing players and they’ve really helped me develop into a really good baseball player and person.”

The MLB Draft begins Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPN and MLB Network.

