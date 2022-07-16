Williston teen finishes 10th overall in the world at a steer wrestling competition in Oklahoma

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - From a young age 19-year-old Tayelen “The Kidd” Seabrooks has always loved animals.

“I got my first horse at five and rode my first horse at five and I loved being outside riding animals,” said Seabrooks.

His Uncle Rick said he was the one that taught him about the sport of steer wrestling.

“I grew up doing this and I enjoy it and I expose him to it and he took a liking to it so I just wanted to let him know there’s a whole different world out there to see in the sport of rodeo.”

The training all led to Oklahoma, where Seabrooks competed in the National Little Britches final.

He explained the joy of competing against the best.

“It was a great experience it was wonderful. I was happy to be there I knew I was supposed to be there and I made it and got it done.”

He finished 10th overall in the world with his best performance being a time of 5.62 seconds.

“It feels good just to know that my name is out there and that I can run with the big boys.”

His family, friends, and the whole community of Williston have supported him along the way and he wants to keep riding until he’s number one.

“My next step is to keep riding I want to be number one in the world I don’t want to just settle for 10th. I want to let them know that I’m here this is what I want to do and I’m going to come and take it.”

He said he wants to courage kids to learn how to steer wrestle and also find a passion in rodeo.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.