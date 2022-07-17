To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt, but four men are in jail after shots were fired into a crowd in downtown Gainesville early this morning.

According to Gainesville Police officers, Joseph Cromwell, Akwan Osbourne, Jermiah White and Austin Dow were arrested after the car that they were in crashed away from the scene.

Officers tied the vehicle to the shooting and found two guns in the silver Kia Soul.

The suspects fled the scene but were caught shortly after.

Though there are no injuries, three of the four men are facing attempted homicide charges and all are being charged with resisting arrest.

