Four men are in jail after shots were fired into a crowd in downtown Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt, but four men are in jail after shots were fired into a crowd in downtown Gainesville early this morning.

According to Gainesville Police officers, Joseph Cromwell, Akwan Osbourne, Jermiah White and Austin Dow were arrested after the car that they were in crashed away from the scene.

Officers tied the vehicle to the shooting and found two guns in the silver Kia Soul.

The suspects fled the scene but were caught shortly after.

Though there are no injuries, three of the four men are facing attempted homicide charges and all are being charged with resisting arrest.

