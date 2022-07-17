Gainesville man flees, damages property, and spits on people before being arrested

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville man is in jail for damaging property and spitting at people after fleeing from police during a domestic abuse call.

26-year-old Kevin Waters was arrested yesterday after his girlfriend called the cops on him after an argument.

Waters broke the phone and the victim said he punched, kicked, and chocked her.

When officers arrived, Waters fled the home then broke into another home as he tried to escape.

When he was in police custody officers say he spit on and at multiple people.

Waters is being held at Alachua County Jail.

His bond is set at $220,000.

