Gainesville man flees, damages property, and spits on people before being arrested

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville man is in jail for damaging property and spitting at people after fleeing from police during a domestic abuse call.

26-year-old Kevin Waters was arrested yesterday after his girlfriend called the cops on him after an argument.

Waters broke the phone and the victim said he punched, kicked, and chocked her.

When officers arrived, Waters fled the home then broke into another home as he tried to escape.

When he was in police custody officers say he spit on and at multiple people.

Waters is being held at Alachua County Jail.

His bond is set at $220,000.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

