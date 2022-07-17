Advertisement

Gainesville Police Department reviewing traffic stop that resulted in man losing an eye to canine officer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officials are responding after a suspect was injured during a canine officer arrest.

30-year-old Terrell Bradley lost an eye after being arrested last Sunday.

GPD officials say Bradley fled during a traffic stop.

Officers found stolen weapons in the car and requested a canine unit.

The department is conducting a review of the incident as of Thursday and it is expected to be over in seven to ten days.

Friends and family of the victim are rallying at the Santa Fe Blount Center Sunday at 6 p.m.

