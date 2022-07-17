Gainesville Police Department reviewing traffic stop that resulted in man losing an eye to canine officer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officials are responding after a suspect was injured during a canine officer arrest.

30-year-old Terrell Bradley lost an eye after being arrested last Sunday.

GPD officials say Bradley fled during a traffic stop.

Officers found stolen weapons in the car and requested a canine unit.

The department is conducting a review of the incident as of Thursday and it is expected to be over in seven to ten days.

Friends and family of the victim are rallying at the Santa Fe Blount Center Sunday at 6 p.m.

