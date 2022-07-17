Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson discontinuing “AR-15″ nickname

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson announced that he will no longer use the nickname “AR-15” on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

The redshirt sophomore called for an end to the nickname and the current apparel line logo, after consulting his family about its connotation and association with the gun violence that’s plagued America. Richardson acknowledged that “a nickname is only a nickname and ‘AR-15′ was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form.”

The Gainesville native also stated, “My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using ‘AR’ and my name, Anthony Richardson.”

While there’s no timetable set for when Richardson’s new logo or apparel will come out, the first game of the season for the Gators football team kicks off September 3, against Utah in The Swamp.

