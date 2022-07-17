Incoming Gator Kayla Dicello helps Team USA earn silver medal

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL. (WCJB) - Incoming Florida freshman Kayla Dicello competed in three events at the Pan American Championship games to help Team U.S.A. earn a silver medal in gymnastics.

After winning the floor exercise title on Friday, Dicello placed second on the apparatus Sunday with a score of 13.50. In the uneven bars, Dicello registered a 13.967, which was good enough for third. Her final event was where she recorded her lowest score.

Dicello only managed to earn a 12.30 from the judges on the balance beam, but her scores were good enough to help the U.S. finish second, behind Brazil, with a team score of 161.0.

Brazil took the gold medal by accruing a total of 162.99, and Canada claimed the bronze with a team score of 155.53.

