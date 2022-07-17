Advertisement

Kids enjoy food and games at Summer Fest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of kids had an opportunity to enjoy summer games and food.

Games like cornhole, bowling and a dinosaur dig were at the summer kids fest at the Lake City Columbia County Historical Museum.

The event was for families to enjoy the last weeks of summer before the school year begins.

The museum has artifacts from the 1870′s and some of the games kids could play gave them an idea on what it was like back then.

“It’s almost the end of the summer but there’s still time to play we wanted to get activities that are a little bit authentic to the time period of the museum. It was built in the mid-1800′s so we aren’t playing on screens we’re doing kind of outdoor interactive games,” said museum volunteer Sean McMahon.

Families also enjoyed summer foods like snow cones and hot dogs.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County

Latest News

Kids enjoy food and games at Summer Fest
Kids enjoy food and games at Summer Fest
The Lake City community raises money for injured Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy
The Lake City community raises money for injured Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy
Barbecue dinners were served to raise money to assist the deputy.
The Lake City community raises money for injured Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy
Florida's Jud Fabian hits baseball's at a batting cage.
Gator Fabian ready for second go 'round with MLB Draft