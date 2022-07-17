Kids enjoy food and games at Summer Fest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of kids had an opportunity to enjoy summer games and food.

Games like cornhole, bowling and a dinosaur dig were at the summer kids fest at the Lake City Columbia County Historical Museum.

The event was for families to enjoy the last weeks of summer before the school year begins.

The museum has artifacts from the 1870′s and some of the games kids could play gave them an idea on what it was like back then.

“It’s almost the end of the summer but there’s still time to play we wanted to get activities that are a little bit authentic to the time period of the museum. It was built in the mid-1800′s so we aren’t playing on screens we’re doing kind of outdoor interactive games,” said museum volunteer Sean McMahon.

Families also enjoyed summer foods like snow cones and hot dogs.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.