The Lake City community raises money for injured Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends, family and residents of Lake City came together to support their own, Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Shane Hartopp.

“I used to work with his father. It doesn’t matter this man is willing and goes out everyday and puts his life on the line to help total strangers. Every time you give back to someone else I think you get more in return,” said Elk member Greg Beckman.

On June 29, a flash-bang went off while Hartopp was serving a warrant and he was injured during that operation.

He was taken to UF Health Shands to recover from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“When I heard it was actually one of my friends sons that was hurt I was like I have to do something. We came together and it’s been a huge impact on me just to see Lake City come together it’s truly been amazing,” said Shelly Fuller.

Fuller and the rest of the elk members decided to set up a fundraiser for him serving barbecue dinners to the community. Pamela Hartopp, Shane’s mom spoke about how the Lake City community came together for her son.

“Shelly took it upon herself to get something started she started talking to her other elks members and it turned into something like this. It really means a lot knowing my son goes out and does what he does everyday he’s my own hero.”

Hartopp is still recovering but was able to come out and see all of the people who came to support him.

