No one was hurt after a fire at a Marion County Public School

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a fire at a Marion County Public School building last night.

Officials with Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 8 p.m. last night. 

The fire happened at the MCPS technical services department building .

Several units responded to the scene and were able to contain the blaze before 8:30 p.m. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

