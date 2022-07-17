To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a fire at a Marion County Public School building last night.

Officials with Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 8 p.m. last night.

The fire happened at the MCPS technical services department building .

Several units responded to the scene and were able to contain the blaze before 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

