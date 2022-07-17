No one was hurt after a fire at a Marion County Public School
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a fire at a Marion County Public School building last night.
Officials with Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 8 p.m. last night.
The fire happened at the MCPS technical services department building .
Several units responded to the scene and were able to contain the blaze before 8:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
