Alachua County Public Schools will host a meet and greet for school board candidates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will have a meet and greet for Alachua County school board candidates.

It will include districts one, two, three, and five.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet and gather information on each candidate.

The primary election is on August 23rd.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and goes till 6:30.

