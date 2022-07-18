Advertisement

An Ocala based author is highlighting Florida’s history in his new book

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Joseph Cotto released “Eye for an Eye” last month.

The book details the conflict between French and Spanish settlers during the 1560′s and the founding of Saint Augustine.

Cotto says the process of writing the history novel involves reading over many old documents.

“You have to really give this stuff respect,” said Cotto. “Do it due diligence and pour over it tirelessly. So its a painstaking process but it is one that I enjoy. It is a labor of love really to go through all of it. You have to believe in what you’re writing and the quality and importance of it.”

The Ocala author has two other historical books titled “Runaway Masters” and “Under the Crown and Stripes.”

