Candidate choices may be missing from mail-in ballots in one Gainesville district

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Supervisor of Elections officials are telling voters in one Gainesville district to check their

mail-in ballots because some candidate choices may be missing.

Officials with the SOE say that 970 ballots mailed to Precinct 27 did not include the mayoral race and the City Commission District Four race.

Corrected ballots should be mailed out to people who requested them in the precinct by Friday.

Officials say they will make sure that only one ballot is counted per voter.

