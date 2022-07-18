Childrens Table will hold a food distribution
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table will have a food distribution in Bronson on Monday.
It will be at 680 W Thrasher Dr.
Everyone is welcome to come and pick up food.
The food distribution will go from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
