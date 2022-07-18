Childrens Table will hold a food distribution

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table will have a food distribution in Bronson on Monday.

It will be at 680 W Thrasher Dr.

Everyone is welcome to come and pick up food.

The food distribution will go from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

TRENDING NOW: The Gainesville city commission will meet and determine the annual GRU budget

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.