Clay County Sheriff’s deputies ask for help finding missing person

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a “critical missing person” who was last known to be in the Marion County area.

Deputies are asking for help locating Dan Joseph McNeal, 82.

He was last seen driving on Montana Trail near Keystone Heights on Saturday. He was driving his red Subaru with the Florida tag HUVZ79.

Deputies say he was last known to be in the Marion County area.

Anyone with information is asked to call (904) 264-6512.

