GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville city commission will meet and determine the annual GRU budget.

They will review the capital budget, energy supply, and energy delivery along with several other topics.

GRU will have to submit the budget for final approval in September.

The meeting starts at 3 pm. on Monday, July 18.

