Gator pitcher Brandon Sproat chosen by Mets in round three of the MLB Draft

Four UF players have been selected in the draft’s first three rounds.
Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat (8) throws a pitch during warm-ups before an NCAA baseball game...
Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat (8) throws a pitch during warm-ups before an NCAA baseball game against Liberty on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Following a late-season surge, Florida Gator pitcher Brandon Sproat has accomplished his goal of being drafted by a major league baseball team.

Sproat went off the board 90th overall in round three to the New York Mets on Monday, becoming the fourth UF player taken within the draft’s first three rounds. Sterlin Thompson (No. 31, Colorado), Hunter Barco (No. 44, Pittsburgh), and Jud Fabian (No. 67, Baltimore) preceded him.

Sproat became a workhorse down the stretch for the Gators, lasting into the sixth inning or later in each of his final 10 starts. Florida won each of Sproat’s final six starts, a streak during which he posted five wins and a 1.59 ERA. For the season, Sproat went 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA, and 82 strikeouts across 89 2/3 innings pitched.

The draft wraps up on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

