Gator pitcher Brandon Sproat chosen by Mets in round three of the MLB Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Following a late-season surge, Florida Gator pitcher Brandon Sproat has accomplished his goal of being drafted by a major league baseball team.

Sproat went off the board 90th overall in round three to the New York Mets on Monday, becoming the fourth UF player taken within the draft’s first three rounds. Sterlin Thompson (No. 31, Colorado), Hunter Barco (No. 44, Pittsburgh), and Jud Fabian (No. 67, Baltimore) preceded him.

Sproat became a workhorse down the stretch for the Gators, lasting into the sixth inning or later in each of his final 10 starts. Florida won each of Sproat’s final six starts, a streak during which he posted five wins and a 1.59 ERA. For the season, Sproat went 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA, and 82 strikeouts across 89 2/3 innings pitched.

The draft wraps up on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.