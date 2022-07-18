Gator track and field stars strut their stuff on day three of World Championships

EUGENE, OR. (WCJB) - On the third day of the Track and Field World Championships, former Florida sprinter Grant Holloway blew away the competition to defend his title as the fastest man in the 110-meter hurdles.

The 2019 World Champion jumped out to a quick start and turned on the jets down the stretch, pulling away from the field. Holloway officially crossed the finish line in 13.03 seconds. His next closest competitor was fellow American Trey Cunningham, who trailed Holloway by five-one hundredths of a second. The outdoor victory pairs nicely with his indoor title he won earlier this year in the 60-meter hurdles in Belgrade. He’s now swept both categories at the global games.

As for current Gator athletes, three different Florida phenoms put up impressive performances, Sunday.

NCAA Heptathlon Champion Anna Hall competed in four of her seven events to close out the weekend, and despite facing more experienced competition, Hall ended the day in third place overall. She came in third place or better in three of four events, including finishing first in the 200-meters with a career-best time of 23.08. Hall recorded a personal-best or career-best in three of the four competitions, as well.

In the 400-meters, both Talitha Diggs and Champion Allison cruised into Wednesday’s semifinals. Allison, who won the SEC Indoor title in the 400 this season, came in first in his preliminary heat with a time of 45.56. Diggs, who won the NCAA crown for the Outdoor Championships in the same event came in second in her qualifying heat, but earned an automatic berth into the semifinals.

The next pair of Gators to watch for on Monday is Joseph Fanbulleh in the men’s 200-meters preliminaries, and Corey McGee in the women’s final for the 1500-meters.

