Advertisement

Gilchrist County crash leaves one dead, one hurt

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a crash in Gilchrist County on Sunday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was headed west on Northeast 100 Street Road near 22nd Court around 7:30 p.m.

When the 62-year-old woman driving the car approached a slight left curve, she failed to stay in the proper lane.

The car went over the shoulder and into a ditch.

TRENDING: Pilot found after plane crashes in Putnam County

The driver was pronounced dead by Gilchrist County Fire Rescue medics at the scene.

The passenger, a 64-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development
Raeqwon Munnerlyn (left) and Victoria Piediscalzo (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos
FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441

Latest News

Pilot rescued after his plane crashed near Palatka
Pilot found after plane crashes in Putnam County
SCSO deputy arrests Jerod Stehle, 50, for trying to sell a stolen John Deere Gator UTV
Live Oak man tries to sell stolen UTV at a hospital
An Ocala based author is highlighting florida’s history in his new book
An Ocala based author is highlighting Florida’s history in his new book
An Ocala based author is highlighting florida’s history in his new book
An Ocala based author is highlighting Florida’s history in his new book