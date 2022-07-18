Gilchrist County crash leaves one dead, one hurt

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a crash in Gilchrist County on Sunday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was headed west on Northeast 100 Street Road near 22nd Court around 7:30 p.m.

When the 62-year-old woman driving the car approached a slight left curve, she failed to stay in the proper lane.

The car went over the shoulder and into a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead by Gilchrist County Fire Rescue medics at the scene.

The passenger, a 64-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

