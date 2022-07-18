Advertisement

Global heat records are outpacing cold records by 10-1, data shows

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188...
According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.(CNN, WGN, KVLY, KXJB, KVLY/KXJB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heat records are far outpacing cold records across the globe so far this year.

It comes as the U.S. and Europe brace for a wave of dangerously high temperatures.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.

A climate scientist at Princeton University says the record imbalance is a sign of climate change.

Studies have shown extreme heat will increase in frequency, intensity and duration because of global warming, and that extremes will occur more frequently on the hot side compared to cold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County
Raeqwon Munnerlyn (left) and Victoria Piediscalzo (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos
FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Russell Report
Russell Report: Gator Track & Field
Russell Report: Gator Track & Field
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky removes two of his top officials amid 'treason'...
Amid Russia shelling, Ukraine aims to strengthen government