Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis announces $6.5 mill for new “Civics Career Academy”

Governor Ron DeSantis announces $6.5 mill for new "Civics Career Academy"
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron DeSantis announced millions of dollars meant to connect civics education with workforce development programs. The Governor is using $6.5 million to launch the new workforce program he’s calling the “Civics Career Academy.”

There are three of these civics academies to open next year across the state at Florida State College in Jacksonville, Polk State College and Broward College. The academy is meant to teach students about working in public service whether that is being a law enforcement officer or serving as a city manager.

RELATED STORY: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Putnam County

“And so these principals are enduring, they’re really universal and they’ve really animated most of the key aspects of history. So that’s what we’re able to do in that, and then now with the knowledge-based civics curriculum in high school, the question is how can we link that to some of our workforce training and workforce development?”

Students can sign up for the six-year academy starting in ninth grade. Desantis said the civic’s career academy will launch Fall 2023 starting with 1,000 students.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County
Raeqwon Munnerlyn (left) and Victoria Piediscalzo (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos
FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

UF righty goes 90th overall
Sproat drafted by Mets in round three
30 high school teams spoke about their season expectations
NCFL high school media day
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
“And the last thing he said to me when he died is, he said to me, I can not live in a homeless...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless