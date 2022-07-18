Governor Ron DeSantis announces $6.5 mill for new “Civics Career Academy”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron DeSantis announced millions of dollars meant to connect civics education with workforce development programs. The Governor is using $6.5 million to launch the new workforce program he’s calling the “Civics Career Academy.”

There are three of these civics academies to open next year across the state at Florida State College in Jacksonville, Polk State College and Broward College. The academy is meant to teach students about working in public service whether that is being a law enforcement officer or serving as a city manager.

“And so these principals are enduring, they’re really universal and they’ve really animated most of the key aspects of history. So that’s what we’re able to do in that, and then now with the knowledge-based civics curriculum in high school, the question is how can we link that to some of our workforce training and workforce development?”

Students can sign up for the six-year academy starting in ninth grade. Desantis said the civic’s career academy will launch Fall 2023 starting with 1,000 students.

