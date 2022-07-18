Advertisement

Hundreds of faulty mail-in ballots were received by residents in Duckpond

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Nine hundred and seventy voters.”

That’s how many residents received faulty mail-in-ballots. Those who were assigned to precinct 27, were missing candidate choices in some races.

“They didn’t have the city mayoral race, or the city of Gainesville, City Commission District 4 race,” said Alachua County Supervisor Election, Director of Communications, Aaron Klein.

Alachua County’s Supervisor of Elections officials were notified over the weekend by voters who live in Duckpond. They say they will be notifying people today, so they can cast their votes in on time.

“We’re on the ball to make sure these voters are completely able to participate,” claims Klein.

Duckpond residents told TV20, how important it is for the election staff to go back and fix this, as the candidates in District 4 that they are voting for, are missing in their mail in-ballots.

“Eastman, one of the candidates we support, was left off the ballot if I understand correctly, said Duckpond resident, Ron Chandler. “And so, you know, obviously, that’s a concern for us.”

Election officials say they have not found the root cause of the problem. Long-time resident, Joan Gowan, has been voting in the county since 1970.

“I’m very glad that they caught it quickly before people started voting,” said Gowan.

However, Alachua County Supervisor Elections officials say the ballot mistakes will not impact residents’ opportunity to vote during the upcoming primary elections.

They will double-check ballots in other precincts after this mistake.

“We’re making sure there’s a match for all those ballot styles, just to be completely sure that we don’t have to do this again before the primary election,” claimed Klein.

Mail-in ballots have to be mailed back by August 13th.

