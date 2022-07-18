Hundreds protest against the Gainesville Police Department after man loses his eye during K-9 incident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Protesters packed the outside of the Blount Center demanding justice for the gruesome injuries 30-year-old Terrell Bradley suffered at the mouth of a Gainesville Police Department K-9.

“I was horrified because I know it was bad I heard it was bad but when I saw how bad it was I was just so shocked and I knew that we had to let the rest of the community see,” said the protest organizer Danielle Chanzes.

According to Gainesville Police officials, Bradley fled from a traffic stop and officers found a stolen gun in his vehicle.

K-9 units were called to the scene that’s when they found Bradley an hour later hiding in nearby bushes.

Images throughout the protest showed the damage the canine did to Bradley’s face and body. Bradley’s dad Victor Bradley who’s a former GDP officer spoke on the incident.

“I have been in situations where I saw they haven’t used K-9 favorably. I think they’re just an extension of a gun on a lease. Unfortunately, some of the officers that they have trained. The dogs they think the dog’s reward is to be able to get a bite.”

They said he was racially profiled because he didn’t commit a traffic violation.

Protesters like his cousin Tevin Bradley wore eye patches because Terrell lost his eye due to the incident.

He and others are demanding something be done.

“That officer that was in charge of that K-9 relieved of his duties and the officers that racially profiled him who pulled him over for no reason I want him to be released of his duties too, nothing more nothing less.”

GDP said they are investigating the incident and it may take 7 to 10 days for the conclusion of the review.

They’re charging him with possession of cannabis, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon as well as resisting arrest.

