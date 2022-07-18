Advertisement

Hunters and Jumpers show off their talents at a horse show in Newberry

Riders competed against other top riders.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of hunters and jumpers saddled up to compete in a horse show competition in Newberry. Equestrian lovers from across the state were at the Alachua County Agriculture and Equestrian Center to watch top riders perform.

For jumpers, riders on horseback attempted to jump cleanly through sets of obstacles within a specific time. Whereas the hunters were judged based on accuracy, grace, and elegance while jumping over obstacles.

Ava Ludwig is a hunter herself and explained why she got into the sport.

“When I was young I had really bad anxiety and the horses always made it better and then eventually I just wanted to compete. I have an amazing trainer and it’s one of my favorite things.”

Riders could qualify during the event for state and national competitions.

