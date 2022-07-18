Advertisement

Live Oak man tries to sell stolen UTV at a hospital

SCSO deputy arrests Jerod Stehle, 50, for trying to sell a stolen John Deere Gator UTV
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who refused to leave hospital property and tried to sell a stolen vehicle on Saturday.

Deputies say Jerod Stehle, 50, of Live Oak, was treated and released from the HCA Florida - Suwannee Emergency Room. He refused to leave the property after being treated and staff called the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they found Stehle trying to sell a John Deere Gator UTV. Stehle told deputies different stories about the vehicle but when deputies searched the VIN number, it was listed as stolen.

Deputies say the UTV was stolen from Duval County in February 2022.

Stehle was arrested and charged with grand theft.

