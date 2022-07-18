Advertisement

Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigate dead body

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives investigate dead body
Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives investigate dead body(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation after a dead body was found on Monday morning.

Deputies say a dead body was found along the side of the road on Northwest 41st Avenue in Reddick around 10:15 a.m.

TRENDING: Pilot found after plane crashes in Putnam County

They say the victim is a black man. The medical examiner’s office is aiding the major crimes in determining the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development
Raeqwon Munnerlyn (left) and Victoria Piediscalzo (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos
FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441

Latest News

A youth softball teams arrives at Champions Park.
Pro Swings showcase packs Champions Park
Clay County deputies ask for help finding missing man, Dan McNeal
Clay County Sheriff’s deputies ask for help finding missing person
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Pilot found after plane crashes in Putnam County