Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigate dead body

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation after a dead body was found on Monday morning.

Deputies say a dead body was found along the side of the road on Northwest 41st Avenue in Reddick around 10:15 a.m.

They say the victim is a black man. The medical examiner’s office is aiding the major crimes in determining the cause of death.

