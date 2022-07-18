NCFL high school football Media Day: Teams offer opinions on Metro-Suburban split

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In Florida, players, coaches, and fans are almost always in a football frame of mind.

By mid-July, you can start thinking and talking about the season. Thirty high school teams did exactly that on Monday, at North Central Florida Media Day at the Hotel Indigo in Gainesville.

Fall practices can officially start two weeks from now, kickoff classics are August 19th, and season openers are the Friday after that.

There is much to look forward to as teams begin their 2022 seasons. One of the changes to the Florida football landscape is the Metro-Suburban split that takes effect this fall. This will be the first season in which Florida’s eight most populous counties will play for their own Metro state titles. Schools in Gainesville or Marion County, for instance, no longer face Orlando, Jacksonville, or Tampa powers in the playoffs.

Most of the coaches TV20 spoke with on Monday embrace the change.

“It’s a big spread, 700 students to 1500 students is big,” said Bradford coach Jamie Rodgers regarding the 2A Suburban classification this his Tornadoes will be a part of. “But that’s all right, the competitive advantage is not nearly as bad as it was just a couple of years ago.”

“I think it’s great situation for us, and it does make sense,” said P.K. Yonge head coach Kevin Doelling about entering the 1A suburban classification. “I think the FHSAA is getting the ball rolling in the right direction. Obviously there are going to be some kinks that need to be worked out and flaws in the system but they’re doing the job of trying to make it fair for everybody.”

“They changed a few things schedule-wise for us as well, but I feel it gave us better games now so I can appreciate that,” said North Marion head coach Greg Carr.

TV20 will begin profiling individual teams one at a time starting Monday, July 25 on our annual Countdown To Kickoff series.

