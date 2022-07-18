Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The irony isn’t lost on some residents of Ocala being kicked out of their homes, so an affordable housing complex for the homeless can be built.

Ruth Yamada is one of these people.

“And the last thing he said to me when he died is, he said to me, I can not live in a homeless environment,” she said about her significant other, Don Chindlund, who died from cancer. Her cries panged the hearts of those gathered together under the laundry pavilion Monday.

Don Chindlund, Ruth Yamada's significant other, shares this letter with Saving Mercy management. Yamada explained, that it wasn't enough proof to allow his medications to be shipped via postal services to their home. (Ruth Yamada)

She explained that Saving Mercy blocked Chindlund from receiving his medication via postal services because it was considered “drug dealing.” She said even a letter from Hospice didn’t change the minds of the management team.

“He said I can’t do this anymore. I can’t fight with these people anymore,” she cried.

Yamada along with six others, some of whom still live at the property and others who have already been evicted, said they fear repercussions every day from management.

“77-years-old, evicted,” Joyce Burton simply said.

In 2018, the non-profit Saving Mercy took over the Motor Inns and RV park in west Ocala, with the intent of building an affordable housing campus for the homeless. They own the whole RV park, but currently, the homeless program is just run out of the motel at the front of the property.

Its mission is “to provide housing and case management services to at-risk and vulnerable homeless in a faith-based environment” according to the non-profit’s website. Yamada said she questions where that kindness is now.

The eviction dates seemed to change for some people in the group, who is not involved with the homeless initiative. They said in the most recent letter they were given, that they had to vacate the property by June 1st, 2023, but it feels like they’re being pushed to leave early.

Saving Mercy Executive Director, Stacey Collier and Lead Case Manager, Heather Berry, send this eviction letter to residents living at the former RV and mobile home park. They are being evicted to make room for the construction of an affordable housing complex for the homless. (Ruth Yamada)

Vietnam war veteran receives this eviction notice from Saving Mercy Executive Director, Stacey Collier. (Ruth Yamada)

“Only eight to 10 people,” are actually in the homeless program now Anthony Dicapua explained. “Everybody else in the RV park is private people that have lived here, 10 [to] 40 years.”

Stacey Collier became the new Executive Director of Saving Mercy in Oct. last year. The group said they had no problems until she took the job.

“She built a fire that’s out of control,” Dicapua said. “It’s just, get out. That’s it get out.”

We only heard from Saving Mercy Staff after a failed in-person visit, and phone call. The door was locked to their resource center.

We emailed staff including Collier once we returned to the newsroom. Collier finally returned our request via email almost an hour after we had left the property. Case managers were on property but did not come up to talk to our cameras.

Collier told us police would remove any unauthorized persons from the property, which they did to Dicapua during our interview. The responding officer did not speak to us. Police officials confirmed that it was Collier who put in the call to disperse our group.

