Pilot found after plane crashes in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a pilot after his plane crashed Monday morning near Palatka.

Deputies say around 8:00 a.m., a pilot called 911 to report he was returning to the Kay Larkin Airport because he was having issues with his plane. Then, the call cut off.

A helicopter crew and another plane were sent out to search for the missing plane but they could not see it through the trees.

The pilot, now trapped in the crashed plane, called 911 again. Operators used his phone signal to guide rescue crews to the area of Brown’s Lane in Palatka, near the airport.

Crews were able to extricate the pilot from the plane shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Plane crashes near Palatka (PCSO)

As a precaution, the pilot was flown to a trauma hospital.

The pilot was the only person inside at the time of the crash.

Florid Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

