Advertisement

Pilot found after plane crashes in Putnam County

Pilot rescued after his plane crashed near Palatka
Pilot rescued after his plane crashed near Palatka(PCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a pilot after his plane crashed Monday morning near Palatka.

Deputies say around 8:00 a.m., a pilot called 911 to report he was returning to the Kay Larkin Airport because he was having issues with his plane. Then, the call cut off.

A helicopter crew and another plane were sent out to search for the missing plane but they could not see it through the trees.

The pilot, now trapped in the crashed plane, called 911 again. Operators used his phone signal to guide rescue crews to the area of Brown’s Lane in Palatka, near the airport.

Crews were able to extricate the pilot from the plane shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Plane crashes near Palatka
Plane crashes near Palatka(PCSO)

As a precaution, the pilot was flown to a trauma hospital.

The pilot was the only person inside at the time of the crash.

Florid Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development
Raeqwon Munnerlyn (left) and Victoria Piediscalzo (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos
FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441

Latest News

SCSO deputy arrests Jerod Stehle, 50, for trying to sell a stolen John Deere Gator UTV
Live Oak man tries to sell stolen UTV at a hospital
An Ocala based author is highlighting florida’s history in his new book
An Ocala based author is highlighting Florida’s history in his new book
An Ocala based author is highlighting florida’s history in his new book
An Ocala based author is highlighting Florida’s history in his new book
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Preparing for summer workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Preparing for summer workouts