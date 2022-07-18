Advertisement

Pro Swings softball showcase packs Champions Park

More than 70 teams took the circle
The Pro Swings Power 50 Tournament provided necessary exposure for more than 70 youth softball teams to college coaches and scouts.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Champions Park has hosted a number of baseball and softball showcases this summer, and adding to that list was the Pro Swings College Exposure Event this weekend.

More than 70 of the best youth softball teams from across the country arrived in Newberry for the three-day showcase dubbed the “Pro Swings Power 50 Tournament.” The tournament guaranteed each team would play at least four games over the course of the weekend, and eventually, take part in a single elimination tournament, which ended Sunday with a deserving champion.

All the teams that showed up were out to play for first place, but that wasn’t the only motivation they had to be there. This event was also providing a platform for the high school-aged athletes to showcase their skills in the circle in front of college scouts and coaches at every level.

These opportunities are critical to gain the proper exposure so many prep sport athletes need to have a chance at making it at the collegiate level.

