Russell Report: Gator Track & Field

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - College football season is less than two months away.

And while all eyes will be on the Gators’ new football coach, another UF athletic team is slipping under the radar.

In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell tells us about what he thinks is an underrated sport.

Maybe the most underappreciated sport on the University of Florida campus is Gator track and field. Head Coach Mike Holloway might also be the best coach on campus with multiple national titles to his credit on both the men’s and women’s side. The track and field world championships are being held now in Eugene, Oregon and a total of 17 current and former Gator track stars are competing, representing nine different nations. Six current gators, like Joseph Fahnbulleh and Jasmine Moore, will also compete. And how about the who’s who of former gator track stars that are also in the field, names like Grant Holloway in the 110-meter hurdles and Christian Taylor in the long jump are set to defend their gold medals. There’s a really good chance when all is said and done at these world championships that a lot of current and former Gator names will be called to receive medals. I’m sure Coach Holloway will watch with a lot of pride.

The college football season for Florida is now less than seven weeks away and today officially starts the annual SEC Media Days to unofficially kick off a new SEC football year. Gator Coach Billy Napier will speak on Wednesday, along with Gator athletes Anthony Richardson, Ventrell Miller and Richard Gouraige. Usually not a lot of news comes out of this but it’s nice to talk football again. Don’t be too surprised if Alabama and Georgia are picked to win the SEC West and East respectively. It will be interesting to see where the assembled media thinks Florida will end up. My guess is second but the gap will close with Kentucky and Tennessee moving up.

Major League Baseball’s annual Home Run Derby takes place tonight in Los Angeles as part of the all star festivities and the polar bear and gator , Pete Alonso, is trying for a three peat to win the title. He’s the second seed behind Kyle Scwarber and he’s paired in the first round with Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna. Alonso loves, loves, loves this event and he really gears up to try to win it. Let’s hope he does.

And speaking of baseball, at the so called halfway point of the season, my surprise team is the Baltimore Orioles by far. They have a good young nucleus of players and it’s nice to see a once proud franchise get better. Honorable mention to Seattle, a team that doesn’t make the playoffs often but looks like they could make it this year with an expanded field. Biggest disappointment? How about the Los Angeles Angels. Did anyone think Joe Maddon would be fired when this year started? Another wasted year for great players Ike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. But at least you can see them in the all star game which is, by the way, the best game of its kind in pro sports. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

“Sports Scene with Steve Russell” airs Monday through Friday on ESPN 98.1 FM and AM 850 WRUF.

