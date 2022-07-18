Advertisement

Three Gators chosen during first night of MLB Draft

Thompson becomes highest drafted outfielder in Florida history
Florida utility Sterlin Thompson (26) celebrates his homerun during an NCAA regional...
Florida utility Sterlin Thompson (26) celebrates his homerun during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Central Michigan on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three Florida players were chosen during the first two rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday. Outfielder Sterlin Thompson, pitcher Hunter Barco, and outfielder Jud Fabian all heard their name called by a professional team on the opening day of the amateur draft.

Thompson, an Ocala native and North Marion High School product, was the first of the three taken off the board, when the Colorado Rockies took him with the 31st overall selection. He was chosen in the compensatory phase of the first round. Aside being taken first out of his peers, the selection makes Thompson the highest drafted outfielder in the history of Florida’s baseball program. Brad Wilkerson previously owned that distinction. He was drafted 33rd overall by the Montreal Expos in 1998. Including Thompson, Florida’s now had 11 different players taken in the first round under the guidance of head coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

The next selection featuring a player from the orange and blue was southpaw pitcher Hunter Barco. Barco was projected by MLB Pipeline to go in the mid-70s, but got the call of a lifetime, when the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted him in the second round with the 44th overall pick. Barco was only able to start nine games in the spring of 2022, before being shutdown to undergo Tommy John surgery. The third-year hurler was 5-2 with a 2.50 ERA and limited opponents to hitting just .187 over 50 1/3 innings. If he can successfully recover from surgery and regain his dominant form, then he’ll be a great addition to the Pirates rotation.

The final Gator drafted on opening night was another Ocala native, Jud Fabian. Fabian had already been through the process having been drafted 40th overall by the Boston Red Sox in 2021, but when negotiations didn’t pan out, he returned to Gainesville to play one final season, alongside his brother. In 2021, Fabian belted 20 home runs to become just the fifth player in program history to accomplish the feat, but outdid himself this spring. He hit 24 dingers to become just the second player to suit up for the Gators to hit 20 or more home runs in multiple seasons, and had 10 fewer strikeouts and 18 more walks than his breakout campaign a season ago. He finally got the call he’d long awaited by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round. Fabian was taken with the 67th pick.

Other Gators still hoping to get drafted over Monday and Tuesday are pitcher Brandon Sproat and infielder Colby Halter.

