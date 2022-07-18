Advertisement

Two boaters were rescued, and one was found dead by the Coast Guard off the coast of Taylor County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:07 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two boaters are safe and another is dead after US coast guard officials found them after searching the coast of Taylor County overnight. 

According to the boater’s family, and a newspaper organization in Perry, Jimmie Taylor and a child were found safe, however, a body of one of the other boaters was also recovered. 

Coast guard officials were able to pull the boat into Steinhatchee after the overnight search. 

We are waiting for law enforcement to confirm the identity of the dead man.

