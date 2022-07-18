The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday night, candidates in Marion County take the stage to get their point across to the public.

Candidates for county commission, judge, and even school board will be in attendance at this year’s Marion County Political Forum.

The event goes from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Church of Hope in Ocala.

The event is open to the public, but if you can’t make it, a live stream is available on our website.

Our own Julia Laude will be moderating the event.

A Lake City hospital group will be discussing potential tenants for their downtown meeting Wednesday.

The Lake Shore Hospital Authority holds a special meeting from 5:15 p.m.

Other than proposals from businesses wanting to use the property, the authority is also looking to the viability of tearing down the property.

The meeting takes place at 259 Franklin St, but if you can’t attend it will also be available via Zoom.

Unemployment numbers for the month will be released Friday.

Numbers have been historically low all year, including just 3% in the month of March.

On top of low jobless rates, the state continues to grow its job number, including over 450,000 new jobs in March.

We will give you a breakdown of county by county at the end of the week.

