Advertisement

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday night, candidates in Marion County take the stage to get their point across to the public.

Candidates for county commission, judge, and even school board will be in attendance at this year’s Marion County Political Forum.

The event goes from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Church of Hope in Ocala.

The event is open to the public, but if you can’t make it, a live stream is available on our website.

Our own Julia Laude will be moderating the event.

A Lake City hospital group will be discussing potential tenants for their downtown meeting Wednesday.

The Lake Shore Hospital Authority holds a special meeting from 5:15 p.m.

Other than proposals from businesses wanting to use the property, the authority is also looking to the viability of tearing down the property.

The meeting takes place at 259 Franklin St, but if you can’t attend it will also be available via Zoom.

RELATED STORY: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Unemployment numbers for the month will be released Friday.

Numbers have been historically low all year, including just 3% in the month of March.

On top of low jobless rates, the state continues to grow its job number, including over 450,000 new jobs in March.

We will give you a breakdown of county by county at the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development
Raeqwon Munnerlyn (left) and Victoria Piediscalzo (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos
FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441

Latest News

Hundreds protest against the Gainesville Police Department after man loses his eye during K-9...
Hundreds protest against the Gainesville Police Department after man loses his eye during K-9 incident
Ocala CEP highlights tips for having a successful school year
Ocala CEP highlights tips for having a successful school year
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Two boaters rescued, one found dead by the Coast Guard off the coast of Taylor County
Two boaters were rescued, and one was found dead by the Coast Guard off the coast of Taylor County