As SweetBerries closes its doors, another one...or two may open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frozen custard, sandwiches and salads…those are just some of the items you can get at SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard.

The family-owned restaurant has been located on corner of NW 13th street and NW 5th avenue for nearly 10 years, but now the local business is being taken over by student housing.

“The gentleman who purchased the property is now ready to develop it. He owns the property next-door to us, so they’re going to combine the properties and put in student apartments. It’s sad, to see this sort of neighborhood, local vibe go away,” said Jane Osmond, co-owner of SweetBerries.

The new location will also be on NW 5th avenue, just a minute away from the current location.

“I think the inside dining is a little smaller and the building itself is a little smaller,” said Osmond.

Some customers said they come to SweetBerries too often and now they’re not so sure what they’re going to do until it reopens.

“I come about five times a week,” one customer said. Another customer jokingly said, “we were concerned that we might starve to death between now and then.”

In addition to opening just down the street, Osmond said they’re hoping to open another location on the University of Florida’s campus. She said their goal is to sign the contract and open by the time the fall semester starts.”

“I would be really excited for them to open on campus. I think students will definitely come and it’ll be a hit especially in between classes it’s something that’ll be nice and refreshing and any excuse to get ice cream of course,” said Lydia Parker, student at UF.

The owners are hoping to re-open in November.

