4 men charged with attempted murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At closing time, you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.

That’s the message from Gainesville police after yet another violent incident shortly after the bars let out.

Four men are charged with attempted murder after police said the men were involved in a drive-by shooting.

Nobody was hurt during the incident. Some said the open container ordinance is a significant part of the problem.

When the club ends, people are standing outside, continuing to drink rather than leaving.

That’s when fights and shootings happen. Police said 15 shots were fired from inside a silver Kia around 2:30 Sunday morning.

“The car sped off. One of our officers identified the car and began to pursue it shortly after. The car crashed; the four suspects that were inside the car fled. We were able to quickly apprehend them and arrest them for various charges,” said Graham Glover, Gainesville Public Information Officer.

Four people are spending the night in the Alachua County jail. Joseph Cromwell, Akwan Osborne, Jeremiah white, and Austin Dow are being accused of a drive-by shooting into a crowd.

The shooting happened in the heart of downtown on University near Main street. People working downtown believe the open container law allows people to stick around clubs and bars after they close.

“I think it’s just when all the clubs get out at once, they all just kind of congregate there and have a party in the parking lot,” said Joshua Palmer. Some of those parking lot parties are happening in a parking garage.

“People can walk around with alcohol in their hand until 2:00 am, then after 7:00 am. Gainesville has become a popular destination,” said Glover.

Downtown workers said people from different parts of the state. The shooting is still under investigation.

