Alachua County Supervisor of Elections to send new vote-by-mail ballots after more errors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office has found additional errors in some vote-by-mail ballots sent to voters.

While reviewing issues with the Precinct 27 ballots, the elections office discovered issues with ballots sent to 896 voters in Precinct 51.

RELATED: Hundreds of faulty mail-in ballots were received by residents in Duckpond

Officials say the ballots mistakenly included the race for State House District 22. Voters in that area are not eligible to vote in that house race.

Impacted voters will be notified by a letter in the mail and by email. Next week, corrected ballots will be mailed out. Voters are asked not to return the old ballot.

Officials say if a voter in Precinct 51 returns the first vote-by-mail ballot that mistakenly includes the contest for House District 22, they should still complete and return the corrected vote-by-mail ballot or vote early or in-person on Election Day. The elections office will hold the first ballot until a replacement ballot has been received.

“No votes from Precinct 51 will be counted in the contest for House District 22,” said Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton. “We found this mistake early and are notifying voters to ensure that they have plenty of time to cast their corrected ballot before the deadline, which is 7 p.m. on Election Day, August 23.”

The error follows the discovery that 970 voters in Precinct 27 received ballots that didn’t have the Gainesville Mayoral Race, or the Commission District 4 race.

“After being made aware of an issue involving the vote-by-mail ballots that were sent to voters in Precinct 27, we conducted an extensive review of all of the ballots for each precinct. We found that the contest for State House District 22 mistakenly appeared on the ballots sent to voters in Precinct 51, who are not eligible to vote in that contest. We are mailing the affected voters a letter notifying them of this mistake and a corrected ballot. We are also emailing every affected voter that has an email address on file with our office,” Barton said.

The deadline to request a ballot be mailed to you is August 13th by 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.