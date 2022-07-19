The Bash returns to Gainesville this November

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A music festival is returning to offer free performances to residents of Gainesville this November.

The Bash was officially announced on Tuesday. The three-day festival will kick off the holiday lights at Depot Park on Nov. 4, 2022.

It will feature a diverse lineup of national, regional, and local artists. The event will have art, dance, music tributes, food, libations, and family fun.

The Bash is partnered with the City of Gainesville, Allen Law firm, and WCJB TV20 News.

The lineup includes Mavis Staples, Drive-By Truckers, Patterson Hood, Lilly Hiatt, The High Divers, Have Gun, Will Travel, Miss Tess, Edan Archer, Sunkat, The Savants of Soul, The Band Be Easy, Mr. Cool, Jason Hedges, Hannah Harber & The Lionhearts, Madwoman, LPT, Wester Joseph’s Stereo Vudu, Rae and the Ragdolls, Barry Sides, and more.

The BASH stands for Blues, Americana, Soul, and Heritage. The festival was first started as a tribute performance to Gainesville native Tom Petty after his death in 2017.

Click here to find out when ticket sales go live.

