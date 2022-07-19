Advertisement

Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.(Pixabay)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Fire crews have extinguished a transformer fire at the Hoover Dam.

A video shared on Twitter showed an apparent explosion that occurred at the dam Tuesday morning, KVVU reported.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, said the flames were extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade in about 30 minutes.

No visitors or employees were hurt, and the bureau said there is no risk to the power grid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The engineering marvel was built in the 1930s during the Great Depression on the Nevada-Arizona border.

The National Park Service says more than 1 million people visit the dam each year.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County
Raeqwon Munnerlyn (left) and Victoria Piediscalzo (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos
FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Secret Service officer takes a position in the street as President Donald Trump's...
National Archives asks Secret Service to probe deleted texts
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Report: Rep. Omar among members of Congress arrested at abortion protest outside Supreme Court
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
Authorities report Jose Hernandez Mejia has been arrested in South Carolina after his wife was...
Man accused of killing wife arrested after leaving state, police say
Individual health insurance rates are going up across the country.
US health insurers raise rates to match increase in usage