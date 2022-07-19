Advertisement

Gainesville mayoral candidate David Arreola addresses high GRU rates, affordable housing in one-on-one interview

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nine candidates are on the ballot for Gainesville Mayor, including current District 3 Commissioner David Arreola. He is serving in his second term in the role.

Arreola said his campaign focuses on renewable energy, affordable housing and addressing the high Gainesville Regional Utility bills people are currently dealing with.

“On the short term we’re going to reduce what the city commission is spending of GRU’s money, for two years now, we have reduced that spending by $2 million. I am pledging for my first term as mayor for four years I will continue that reduction that will result in $42 million saved for six years in perpetuity for that spending.”

Arreola faces eight other candidates. You can learn more about him via his campaign website linked here.

Ed Bielawski, Ansaun Fisher, Gary Gordon, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, July Thomas and Harvey Ward. Gainesville residents pick their next mayor August 23.

